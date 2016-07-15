To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MEPC joins T56 AMOF network

15th July 2016 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) has become an Authorised Military Overhaul Facility (AMOF) centre for the Rolls-Royce T56 engine, Rolls-Royce announced on 12 July.

The company received approval to join the network after completing a three-year programme to set up repair and overhaul capabilities at its engine repair facility at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Royal Saudi Air Force's C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft are powered by the T56 engine. The certification of MEPC as a T56 AMOF will increase the in-country industrial capability for the support of Rolls-Royce supplied equipment.

MEPC is the first T56 engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the Middle East and North Africa region. The certification enables the expansion of the company’s MRO capability, in which it has invested over $26 million in order to meet the demands of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

