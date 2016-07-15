MEPC joins T56 AMOF network
Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) has become an Authorised Military Overhaul Facility (AMOF) centre for the Rolls-Royce T56 engine, Rolls-Royce announced on 12 July.
The company received approval to join the network after completing a three-year programme to set up repair and overhaul capabilities at its engine repair facility at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The Royal Saudi Air Force's C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft are powered by the T56 engine. The certification of MEPC as a T56 AMOF will increase the in-country industrial capability for the support of Rolls-Royce supplied equipment.
MEPC is the first T56 engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in the Middle East and North Africa region. The certification enables the expansion of the company’s MRO capability, in which it has invested over $26 million in order to meet the demands of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …