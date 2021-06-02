MADG chases Canadian opportunities

Finnish Defence Forces choose Bittium for system support
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.
Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (MADG) on 1 June announced it is opening a dedicated in-country production facility to bid on Canadian land systems programmes.
‘The company expects to be in a position to confirm the exact location of its new Canadian manufacturing facility later this year with a view to be up and running by the end of 2022,’ MADG noted in a statement.
MADG has been operating in Canada for the past 15 years with involvement in delivering Canadian land and air programmes such as the Medium Support Vehicle System and the Primary Air Vehicle optimisation effort.
CEO Gary Moynehan said: ‘The Canadian government is committed to investing heavily in its armed forces over the next decade and as a result, there are a number of large programmes in which we believe Marshall can play an important role, the most immediate being LVM [Logistics Vehicle Modernization], the replacement of the Canadian Army’s fleet of light and heavy vehicles logistic vehicles, trailers and containers.’
New facility will support the global fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters.
Despite plans to retire the P-3C Orion from German Navy service, the MoD is procuring MRO equipment to support the aircraft.
C4ISR and audio, video, voice and data systems will receive engineering and technical support services for the next five years.
US Army issues a new contract for UH-72 contractor logistics support.
US company to support C-130 sales to Philippines under the Excess Defense Articles programme.