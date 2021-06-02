MADG chases Canadian opportunities

MADG was involved in delivering the Canadian Medium Support Vehicle System programme. (Photo: Canadian DND)

UK-based firm wants to leverage its experience on Canadian land programmes by establishing a facility in the country.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (MADG) on 1 June announced it is opening a dedicated in-country production facility to bid on Canadian land systems programmes.

‘The company expects to be in a position to confirm the exact location of its new Canadian manufacturing facility later this year with a view to be up and running by the end of 2022,’ MADG noted in a statement.

MADG has been operating in Canada for the past 15 years with involvement in delivering Canadian land and air programmes such as the Medium Support Vehicle System and the Primary Air Vehicle optimisation effort.

CEO Gary Moynehan said: ‘The Canadian government is committed to investing heavily in its armed forces over the next decade and as a result, there are a number of large programmes in which we believe Marshall can play an important role, the most immediate being LVM [Logistics Vehicle Modernization], the replacement of the Canadian Army’s fleet of light and heavy vehicles logistic vehicles, trailers and containers.’