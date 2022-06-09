LOM PRAHA overhauls Algerian trainer aircraft engines

Czech state-run aero engine MRO company Lom Praha is overhauling eight more Avia M337AK piston engines that power Zlin Z-43 and Z-142 single-engine propeller trainer aircraft operated by the Algerian Air Force.

The engines arrived from Algeria on a Lockheed Martin C-130H-30 transport aircraft and nine previously refurbished M337AKs were taken on the return flight, the Czech MoD noted on its website on 6 June.

Overhauling the M337AK engines is part of a long-term defence industrial cooperation arrangement between the Czech Republic and Algeria.

SIPRI notes that Z-43 and Z-142 aircraft are produced locally in Algeria as the Safir-43 and Fernas 142 respectively.

According to Lom Praha, aircraft powered by the M337AK are capable of basic aerobatics with a maximum inverted flight time of 5 seconds.