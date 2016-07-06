Lockheed to provide SFCS support to Canada

Lockheed Martin has received a $14.5 million contract from the Canadian government to provide long-term, full-spectrum support for the Submarine Fire Control System (SFCS) that are installed on all four Victoria class submarines and land based team trainers, it was announced on 5 July.

The contract includes technical investigations, obsolescence management, and in-service and field service support. The company will also incorporate additional system integrations including layer-based displays; precision electronic navigation; remote control and image display of the search and attack periscopes. It will also provide support for an advanced sonar processing upgrade; and a deeper integration with electronic support measure systems.

The fire control system includes processing and technology to synthesise sensor data and neutralise, identify and classify potential adversaries on the surface and subsurface. The system is used by submarine commanders as a central command and control system that provides maritime picture development, target motion analysis, sensor correlation and primary weapon control.