Lockheed Martin awarded RF-ITV II contract

The US Army's Product Manager, Joint-Automatic Identification Technology has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to provide operations and maintenance for the Radio Frequency In-Transit Visibility (RF-ITV) system. According to Lockheed Martin the contract is worth $126 million to the company.

The RF-ITV system is critical to manage military shipments such as cargo, supplies and unit movement, and the contract will see Lockheed Martin provide personnel around the world in support of each combatant command.



The RF-ITV sites exist worldwide in support of combatant commands, ‘making this a massive and complex effort since sites must be maintained at optimal levels of operational readiness to support joint forces’. Through RF-ITV technology the system provides last known locations and in-the-container visibility for shipments that have active RF tags attached to pallets, containers, or equipment.