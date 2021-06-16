Leonardo to build UK helicopter logistics hub

Concept image of the new single-site logistics facility. (Photo: Leonardo)

New facility will support the global fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters.

Leonardo is building a new logistics hub for helicopter manufacturing in Yeovil, UK.

The company is partnering Kuehne+Nagel on a ten-year contract, as part of a collaborative project with Graftongate, to deliver the single-site logistics facility worth about £30 million ($42.3 million).

The facility will support the global fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters ‘through the warehousing of components and tooling in a state-of-the-art facility, which has sustainability at its core’, the company stated on 16 June.

Site development work will begin in August 2021 and Leonardo expects the facility to be completed in Q4 2022 before becoming fully operational in 2023.

Leonardo Helicopters produces platforms such as the Super Lynx 300, AW159 Wildcat and AW101 Merlin at Yeovil. It also plans to build the AW149 helicopter there.