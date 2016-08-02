KC-390 racks up the flight hours

The KC-390 aircraft has demonstrated system maturity during its first international flight campaign, Embraer announced on 28 July.

The first prototype KC-390 made its international debut at the Farnborough Air Show in July. Ferry flights to and from the UK included transiting through airports in Sal, Cape Verde; Alverca, Portugal; Odolena Voda, Czech Republic; Cairo, Egypt; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Malta.

The aircraft carried out demonstration flights with programme partners and potential customers in addition to attending the air show.

In total the aircraft covered more than 16,300 nautical miles and flew more than 28 hours on the 23 day campaign, reaching 100% availability during the 16 flights planned and carried out in locations where the temperature hit 45°C.

The aircraft has now returned to the flight test campaign, which will now focus on certification - this is expected for the second half of 2017 with the first delivery scheduled for 2018.