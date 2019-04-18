KBRwyle receives USAF aircraft support contracts

KBRwyle has received two contracts from the US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DSTAT) multi-award contract.

Under the first $41.9 million task order, the company will provide the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) with analysis, research and product support for aeronautical systems. KBRwyle will perform engineering, airworthiness, system security and assurance, risk management and safety analyses for aircraft in the centre’s portfolio. The work will assist the AFLCMC's engineering directorate in providing weapon systems support for infrared countermeasures, cyber resiliency and survivability and vulnerability analyses of the latest stealth and materials technology.

A second $54.6 million defence systems task order will provide the AFLCMC Special Projects Office with detailed acquisition strategy development, sustainment, engineering, cybersecurity, strategic planning and business process improvement. KBRwyle will also continue assisting the air force's efforts in standing up its F-35 Hybrid Product Support Integrator organisation, F-35A Fleet Management Office and other new programmes.

The contract period for both the task orders is 42 months.