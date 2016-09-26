Japan requests KC-46A FMS

The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of KC-46A aerial refuelling aircraft and related equipment, training, and support to Japan.

Under an estimated $1.9 billion FMS, the Japanese government has requested for the sale of four KC-46A aerial refuelling aircraft.

The request includes two Pratt &Whitney Model 4062 (PW4062) Turbofan engines for each aircraft and one additional spare. Equipment for each aircraft will include GPS capability and defensive systems installed plus spares: Raytheon's ALR-69A Radar Warning Receiver, Raytheon's Miniaturized Airborne GPS Receiver (MAGR) 2000 (2K), and Northrop Grumman's AN/AAQ-24(V) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) system.

Twelve AN/ARC-210 UHF radios and six APX-119 Identification Friend or Foe transponders are also included in the request.

If it goes ahead, Boeing will be the principal contractor on the sale, with support from Raytheon as the manufacturer of ALR-69A and the MAGR 2K. Northrop Grumman will also support the sale as producer of the AN/AAQ-24(V)N LAIRCM system.