Ivory Coast orders C295 transport aircraft
The Ministry of Defence of Ivory Coast has placed an order for one C295 medium transport aircraft, Airbus Defence and Space announced on 21 January.
The aircraft will be delivered to the Ivory Coast Air Force in transport configuration.
The C295’s short take-off and landing capability combined with strong landing gear enable it to operate in the austere locations. The aircraft can conduct multi-role operations in hot and harsh weather conditions.
Bernhard Brenner, head of marketing and sales, Airbus Defence and Space, said: ‘The C295 has proven its outstanding capabilities in the exceptionally harsh sub-Saharan Africa operating environment. The aircraft will be a game changer for Ivory Coast and we feel very proud to welcome a new operator into our C295 family.’
