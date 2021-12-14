Indra works on deployable ATM for German military

The German Armed Forces are receiving a rapid-deployment ATM system from Indra and Steep. (Photo: Indra)

Indra is providing a rapid-deployment air traffic management automation system and 2D primary air surveillance radar for the German Armed Forces.

The German Armed Forces are to receive an A400M-transportable air traffic management (ATM) system from Indra Sistemas for rapid set-up in international HADR operations and NATO missions.

Working with its German partner Steep, Indra will provide a containerised ATM automation system and a 2D primary air surveillance radar.

‘The former gives controllers the tools to manage the approaches, take-offs and landings, whereas the radar is specially designed to support countermeasures (ECCMs: Electronic Counter-CounterMeasures) and operate in environments contested by the enemy,’ Indra stated on 13 December.

For its part, Steep will integrate all the ATM systems in various modules such as the control tower, primary and secondary radars, approach radar, workshops and warehouses.

The overall solution can be set up ‘in a few hours anywhere in the world’ for operations in areas with sparse infrastructure, Indra noted.