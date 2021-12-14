Indra works on deployable ATM for German military

USAF approves fourth ICR for Pegasus
The KC-46A Pegasus is now capable of supporting almost 70% of USAF aircraft, says Air Mobility Command.
The German Armed Forces are to receive an A400M-transportable air traffic management (ATM) system from Indra Sistemas for rapid set-up in international HADR operations and NATO missions.
Working with its German partner Steep, Indra will provide a containerised ATM automation system and a 2D primary air surveillance radar.
‘The former gives controllers the tools to manage the approaches, take-offs and landings, whereas the radar is specially designed to support countermeasures (ECCMs: Electronic Counter-CounterMeasures) and operate in environments contested by the enemy,’ Indra stated on 13 December.
For its part, Steep will integrate all the ATM systems in various modules such as the control tower, primary and secondary radars, approach radar, workshops and warehouses.
The overall solution can be set up ‘in a few hours anywhere in the world’ for operations in areas with sparse infrastructure, Indra noted.
Japan's military is lagging in terms of its digitisation, but a smart base experiment could begin to turn the tide.
Kuwait will use the Oshkosh Defense heavy vehicles to transport heavy equipment, including legacy and new main battle tanks.
The new bridging systems will provide new, lightweight, medium gap-crossing capability to very high readiness forces.
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.
New facility will support the global fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters.