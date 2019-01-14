Indian Navy successfully trials Sahayak containers
The Indian Navy has successfully conducted trials of the Sahayak air-droppable containers from the IL-38 aircraft off Goa in the Arabian Sea.
A test payload of 50kg was dropped in the cylindrical container, which descended to the sea with the help of a parachute. The successful trials will be followed by series production of the containers and parachutes.
The containers will enhance the operational logistics capability of the navy, providing the ability to supply spares and stores to ships which are deployed more than 2000km from coast.
The containers have been developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory and Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation.
