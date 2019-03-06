GE Aviation completes XA100 detailed design process
GE Aviation has completed the XA100 detailed design process under the US Air Force’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP), the company announced on 28 February.
The process clears the way for the fabrication and testing of multiple full-sized adaptive cycle engines. The AETP aims to create an advanced, next-generation combat engine.
GE’s XA100 is a variable cycle engine that will provide high-thrust for maximum power and high-efficiency for optimum fuel savings as required. The new engine will increase combat aircraft thrust more than 10%, improve fuel efficiency by 25% and provide significantly more aircraft heat dissipation capacity, all within the same physical envelope as current propulsion systems.
GE and the air force have matured the enabling technologies and architectures of adaptive cycle engines through a series of design and test activities in the Adaptive Versatile Engine Technology, Adaptive Engine Technology Development and AETP efforts.
GE’s XA100 incorporates low-density, heat-resistant material technologies and advanced manufacturing techniques such as ceramic matrix composites, polymer matrix composites and additively-manufactured components.
