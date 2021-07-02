First delivery of new military bridges to British Army

The new bridging systems will provide new, lightweight, medium gap-crossing capability to very high readiness forces.

WFEL has delivered the first of several new MGB Medium Girder Bridge systems to the British Army's Royal Engineers under a contract awarded in October 2020.

The new MGB bridging sets, delivered several months earlier than scheduled, can be configured in several different ways to provide flexibility to the commander on the ground.

In a statement on 1 July, WFEL said this first bridge configuration would allow the Royal Engineers to build a 31m Double Storey and a five-bay Single Storey Medium Girder Bridge, to be used to cross both wet and dry gaps in a variety of operational and emergency disaster relief scenarios.

This is the first of the 17 sets of Medium Girder Bridges to be supplied by WFEL, following a review of the UK MoD’s modular gap crossing capabilities (MGCC), to draw together existing in-service capabilities into a single coherent capability.

Mike Batty, Team Leader for the Operational Infrastructure Team for Defence, Equipment and Support, the procurement arm of the MoD, said: ‘The MGCC bridges provide a bedrock of essential support to troops on both military and disaster relief operations.’

The British Army has been a user of Medium Girder Bridges since the early 1980s, and the new bridging systems to be supplied by WFEL will provide new, lightweight, medium gap-crossing capability to very high readiness forces and form a significant element of the manoeuvre support capability for the British Army's Strike Brigade.

‘The Royal Engineers chose the MGB bridging systems for their versatility and deployability to meet the challenges of the future integrated operating concept,’ WFEL said in a statement.

The complete MGB contract will be fulfilled by December 2025.