Finland joins EDA’s HybriDT project

Finland has opted to participate in a military vehicle research cooperation project being conducted by the European Defence Agency.

The Hybrid Drive Trains for military purpose project will focus on the suitability of hybrid technology for military vehicles.

The research aims to study requirements among military users for hybrid technology, in order to support the goals of reducing emissions and reducing reliance on certain types of engines, as seen in the civil sector.

Germany will lead the project, and Austria, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden are participating. The project's content will be produced by the participating countries' defence industry and research consortium, with Patria Land Systems representing Finland. The majority of Finland's contribution to the project will be contributed by the domestic defence industry.