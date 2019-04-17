To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Finland joins EDA’s HybriDT project

17th April 2019 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Finland has opted to participate in a military vehicle research cooperation project being conducted by the European Defence Agency.

The Hybrid Drive Trains for military purpose project will focus on the suitability of hybrid technology for military vehicles.

The research aims to study requirements among military users for hybrid technology, in order to support the goals of reducing emissions and reducing reliance on certain types of engines, as seen in the civil sector.

Germany will lead the project, and Austria, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden are participating. The project's content will be produced by the participating countries' defence industry and research consortium, with Patria Land Systems representing Finland. The majority of Finland's contribution to the project will be contributed by the domestic defence industry.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Military Logistics

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us