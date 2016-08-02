To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Engines selected for USNS John Lewis

2nd August 2016 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Fairbanks Morse will supply the main propulsion diesel engines for USNS John Lewis, the lead ship of the new T-AO 205 class of underway replenishment oiler ships being built for the US Navy, the company announced on 1 August.

The company will build two FM-MAN 12V 48/60 CR engines under the contract, each rated at a little over 19,000bhp, and featuring common rail fuel injection and engine control systems. They will also have an exhaust after-treatment system to meet the latest emission requirements.

Fairbanks Morse will also provide propulsion control systems, auxiliary equipment and commissioning services.

The USNS John Lewis is a double-hulled tanker that will be operated by the US Military Sealift Command in support of naval surface ships at sea. General Dynamics NASSCO was awarded a firm fixed price-incentive block buy contract in June 2016 for the detailed design and construction of six ships, and a $640 million order for the lead ship. One ship is planned to be ordered each year from FY18-22.  

The ships will replace the current single-hull tankers being used in the navy. Fleet replenishment oilers transfer fresh water, lubricants, fuel and some dry cargo to underway surface ships at sea.

