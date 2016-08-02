Engines selected for USNS John Lewis
Fairbanks Morse will supply the main propulsion diesel engines for USNS John Lewis, the lead ship of the new T-AO 205 class of underway replenishment oiler ships being built for the US Navy, the company announced on 1 August.
The company will build two FM-MAN 12V 48/60 CR engines under the contract, each rated at a little over 19,000bhp, and featuring common rail fuel injection and engine control systems. They will also have an exhaust after-treatment system to meet the latest emission requirements.
Fairbanks Morse will also provide propulsion control systems, auxiliary equipment and commissioning services.
The USNS John Lewis is a double-hulled tanker that will be operated by the US Military Sealift Command in support of naval surface ships at sea. General Dynamics NASSCO was awarded a firm fixed price-incentive block buy contract in June 2016 for the detailed design and construction of six ships, and a $640 million order for the lead ship. One ship is planned to be ordered each year from FY18-22.
The ships will replace the current single-hull tankers being used in the navy. Fleet replenishment oilers transfer fresh water, lubricants, fuel and some dry cargo to underway surface ships at sea.
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …