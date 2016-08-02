Engines selected for USNS John Lewis

Fairbanks Morse will supply the main propulsion diesel engines for USNS John Lewis, the lead ship of the new T-AO 205 class of underway replenishment oiler ships being built for the US Navy, the company announced on 1 August.

The company will build two FM-MAN 12V 48/60 CR engines under the contract, each rated at a little over 19,000bhp, and featuring common rail fuel injection and engine control systems. They will also have an exhaust after-treatment system to meet the latest emission requirements.

Fairbanks Morse will also provide propulsion control systems, auxiliary equipment and commissioning services.

The USNS John Lewis is a double-hulled tanker that will be operated by the US Military Sealift Command in support of naval surface ships at sea. General Dynamics NASSCO was awarded a firm fixed price-incentive block buy contract in June 2016 for the detailed design and construction of six ships, and a $640 million order for the lead ship. One ship is planned to be ordered each year from FY18-22.

The ships will replace the current single-hull tankers being used in the navy. Fleet replenishment oilers transfer fresh water, lubricants, fuel and some dry cargo to underway surface ships at sea.