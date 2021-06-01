Boeing grabs delivery and support contract for Japanese KC-46As

Finnish Defence Forces choose Bittium for system support
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.
Boeing has obtained a firm-fixed-price contract modification for delivery and support of KC-46A Pegasus aircraft in Japanese service.
Work on the $18.24 million modification is expected to be completed at Miho Air Base by 31 October 2022, the DoD announced on 28 May.
This deal brings to $898.67 million the total cumulative face value of the KC-46 contract to Boeing.
The modification covers six months of setup and 12 months of post-delivery support services for the first two aircraft delivered to Japan.
The KC-46A is a multirole tanker that is designed to refuel military aircraft via a boom or drogue system. It is also intended for use carrying passengers, cargo and patients.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Japan is the KC-46 programme’s first international customer. The two KC-46As will join the JASDF’s current fleet of four KC-767J tankers.
Japan is seeking to purchase a further four KC-46A aircraft. The latest Japanese defence budget request includes a line for an additional $1.05 billion to fund the four additional aircraft.
