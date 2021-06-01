Boeing grabs delivery and support contract for Japanese KC-46As

KC-46A tanker in-flight refuelling. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing has been awarded a delivery and support contract for Japanese KC-46A aircraft.

Boeing has obtained a firm-fixed-price contract modification for delivery and support of KC-46A Pegasus aircraft in Japanese service.

Work on the $18.24 million modification is expected to be completed at Miho Air Base by 31 October 2022, the DoD announced on 28 May.

This deal brings to $898.67 million the total cumulative face value of the KC-46 contract to Boeing.

The modification covers six months of setup and 12 months of post-delivery support services for the first two aircraft delivered to Japan.

The KC-46A is a multirole tanker that is designed to refuel military aircraft via a boom or drogue system. It is also intended for use carrying passengers, cargo and patients.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Japan is the KC-46 programme’s first international customer. The two KC-46As will join the JASDF’s current fleet of four KC-767J tankers.

Japan is seeking to purchase a further four KC-46A aircraft. The latest Japanese defence budget request includes a line for an additional $1.05 billion to fund the four additional aircraft.