Cubic wins US Navy training contract

Cubic Simulation Systems, a division of Cubic Corporation has announced its selection by the US Navy for an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) Training Systems Contract (TSC) III, Lot I. According to the company, this multiple-award contract covers the training systems requirements of Naval Air Systems Command's Aviation Training Systems Program Office as well as the Program Directorates for Aviation, Surface, Undersea and Cross-Warfare/International at the Naval Air Warfare Center Training System Division.

Cubic said the TSC III scope of work includes design, development, production, test and evaluation, delivery, modification and support, including complementary Instructional Systems Development (ISD) products, complementary Training Systems Support, Interim Contractor Support and Contractor Engineering & Technical Services. Up to $2 billion is available to large and small businesses under Lots I and II, with all orders expected to be placed by November 2016.