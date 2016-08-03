Battelle awarded support contracts

Battelle’s CBRNE Defense group has received two awards to provide mission support services to the US Army, Battelle announced on 1 August.

The first is a five-year, $42 million contract for the Natick Soldier Research Development and Engineering Center, Warfighter Directorate.

CBRNE will work with the US Mission Equipment Systems Branch to support advanced technology development and human systems integration of body armour, personal protective equipment, exoskeletons, energy storage/generation, personal electronics, integrated helmet systems and man-portable nano-unmanned aerial systems, chemical and biological protection, and infrared night vision sensing capability.

The second award is a five-year, $150 million Blanket Purchase Agreement for on-site support of the army's Edgewood Chemical Biological Center (ECBC).

The company will support the Research and Development Directorate, providing technical support within obscurants, toxicology, chemical sciences, physical sciences and biosciences. ECBC is the prime technical organisation under the US defence department for non-medical chemical and biological defence.