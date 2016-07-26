Canada seeks ship support

The Canadian government has launched a programme that will see the Royal Canadian Navy’s Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) and Joint Support Ship (JSS) vessels supported under a single contract, it was announced on 21 July.

The contract will source a single contractor to provide in-service support, including refit, repair, maintenance and training, for the AOPS and JSS vessels.

The contract will include an initial service period of eight years, with options to extend services up to 35 years under an open and competitive process.

Up to six AOPS are being built by Irving Shipbuilding, with delivery of the first vessel to the navy scheduled for 2018. Two JSS will be built by Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards, with delivery of the first vessel scheduled for 2020/2021.

Harjit S Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, said: ‘The government is delivering on its commitment to the renewal of the Royal Canadian Navy's fleet under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. By combining the AOPS and JSS in-service support into one contract, we ensure the effective maintenance and support of these fleets over their operational lives. This, in turn, allows the navy to continue to proudly serve Canadians.’