Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations

12th August 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The first of two A330-200s for the Brazilian Air Force arrived in late July. (Photo: Sgt Müller Marin/Sgt Figueira/DECEA/FAB)

A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.

On 26 July, the first of two Airbus A330-200 aircraft purchased for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) arrived at Galeão Airbase in Rio de Janeiro. Both A330s will be assigned to the Corsário transport squadron.

The two aircraft were acquired from the Brazilian commercial airline Azul Linhas Aéreas. The aircraft commissioned on 26 July (tail number FAB 2901) departed Ireland on 24 July. The second aircraft (tail number FAB2902) is undergoing unspecified maintenance in Jordan, the FAB explained in a press release.

Each A330 aircraft will undergo modifications by Airbus to convert them into Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) platforms;

