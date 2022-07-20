To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing tapped for C-17 support in UAE

20th July 2022 - 11:21 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A USAF C-17 Globemaster III lands at Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE. (Photo: USAF/Master Sgt Dan Heaton)

Boeing will provide software and hardware for UAE-operated C-17 Globemaster IIIs if a proposed FMS deal goes through.

The US State Department on 19 July announced its approval of a $980.4 million potential FMS deal for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on C-17 Globemaster III sustainment.

Specifics include hardware and software modifications and support, including Joint Mission Planning System software and classified software support for EW self-protection.

Contractor Boeing would also provide aircraft and engine support equipment, components, consumables and spare parts, plus logistics support, training and other support services.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the UAE Air Force received eight C-17s via the FMS programme between 2011 and 2015.

