Boeing tapped for C-17 support in UAE
The US State Department on 19 July announced its approval of a $980.4 million potential FMS deal for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on C-17 Globemaster III sustainment.
Specifics include hardware and software modifications and support, including Joint Mission Planning System software and classified software support for EW self-protection.
Contractor Boeing would also provide aircraft and engine support equipment, components, consumables and spare parts, plus logistics support, training and other support services.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the UAE Air Force received eight C-17s via the FMS programme between 2011 and 2015.
