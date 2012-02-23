To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Boeing to support Korea F-15Ks

23rd February 2012 - 17:43 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Boeing has announced that it has received a Performance Based Logistics (PBL) contract from the Republic of Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to ensure the long-term, affordable sustainment of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) fleet of F-15K fighter jets.

According to the company, the five-year contract, valued at approximately US$300 million, also brings new opportunities to local industry, and Hyundai Glovis will provide in-country logistics handling and supply chain distribution activities. The announcement was made in a 23 February 2012 company statement.

Boeing will perform the work using its proven integrated logistics model, which combines supply chain forecasting; coordinated procurement of production and spare parts to benefit from economies of scale; rigorous supplier contracting, quality and risk-management practices; and more efficient delivery processes, as well as collaboration with customer maintenance depots and local industry.

