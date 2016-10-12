To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bangladesh orders C295W

12th October 2016 - 09:54 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

Airbus Defence and Space announced on 11 October that it had taken receipt of another C295W order, this time from the Bangladesh Army.

Airbus said the aircraft will be handed over in the second half of next year, although it did not specify a contract amount.

Dhaka ordered an aircraft in baseline transport configuration. It will add considerably to the payload capacity of the Bangladesh Army fleet, which currently only operates smaller platforms such as the Piper PA-31 Navajo and Cessna 337 Skymaster.

The Bangladesh Air Force, on the other hand, operates more capable airlifters such as the Lockheed Martin

