To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements

27th July 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Australia is moving MRO functions onshore for its F/A-18F Super Hornets. (Photo: BDA)

New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.

Boeing Defence Australia (BDA) has signed a new military aircraft support contract with RUAG Australia, as part of broader efforts to build up sovereign MRO capabilities in the country.

The deal under the Air Combat Electronic Attack Sustainment (ACEAS) programme will see RUAG perform ‘enhanced intermediate-level repairs on an initial three components for F/A-18F and EA-18G Growler aircraft, with the potential to increase that number’, BDA noted in a 27 July announcement.

The three components are the main and nose wheel hubs plus a component from the environmental control system.

Currently, they are being repaired in the US under the FMS programme — so moving the work to Australia will help in ‘building resilience’ into the RAAF Super Hornet and Growler supply chains, said Chris Gray, BDA programme manager for ACEAS.

BDA provides sustainment and support services for other Australian aircraft such as the C-17A Globemaster, P-8A Poseidon, E-7A Wedgetail, CH-47F Chinook, EC-135 training helicopter and the soon-to-be-introduced AH-64E Apache Guardian.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Military Logistics

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us