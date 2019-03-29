Austal to build additional EPFs

Austal has received a $261.78 million contract to deliver two additional Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ships to the US Navy, the company announced on 26 March.

The contract award extends the EPF programme to 2022. Austal will build EPF 13 and EPF 14, with construction commencing in late 2019 and mid-2020, respectively.

The EPF features a large, open-mission deck and large habitable spaces that provide opportunity to conduct a wide range of missions including engagement and humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security support operations and ISR.

The EPFs have been designed to operate in a shallow-draft of 13ft and feature an advanced water jet propulsion system, enabling speeds greater than 40kt. This capability enables the vessels to access austere and degraded ports with minimal external assistance.

This new contract follows the award for long-lead time materials on EPF 13 and EPF 14 that was announced in December 2018.