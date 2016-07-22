Analysis: Groundhog Day for KC-46A

Only days after it was announced that the US Air Force's KC-46A tanker had successfully completed testing required for an initial production decision, manufacturer Boeing has revealed it is to take yet another hefty charge on the programme.

The most recent charge announced on 21 July, the fourth now on the programme, totals $393 million and partly relates to a technical issue discovered when the aircraft attempted to refuel the C-17 Globemaster during flight trials earlier this year.

Higher than expected ‘axial loads’ on the refuelling boom required a hardware fix, delaying key flight trials while the issue was