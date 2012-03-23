AECOM wins CFT task order
AECOM Technology has announced that it has won a task order from the US Air Force (USAF) for Contract Field Teams (CFT). The contract is valued at $289.2 million over a 34 month period if all performance periods and options are exercised.
According to AECOM, the CFT contract is an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the US Army Central Command to supplement its aviation-support facilities with full-time maintenance services.
The task order will begin on 1 May 2012, and will see more than 1,000 new AECOM employees provide maintenance support for a wide variety of aircraft at multiple locations throughout Southwest Asia and the Middle East.
The CFT programme, which has a maximum value of $10.12 billion over a seven-year period through 2015, provides major and minor inspections, maintenance, modifications and repairs of aircraft and ground vehicles at government locations around the world.
