AAR to support RDAF aircraft engines

22nd January 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

AAR has been selected to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for F100-220 engine components on Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) aircraft, the company announced on 17 January.

Under a seven-year contract awarded by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, the company will provide sustainment services for Pratt & Whitney F100-220 engine components on Denmark's F-16 aircraft.

Eric Bron, general manager of AAR's MRO Services Component Repair Amsterdam, said: ‘We are proud to continue our trusted long-term partnership with the RDAF. This contract reflects our strong relationship, continued focus on exceeding customer expectations and shared core values with the RDAF.’

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

