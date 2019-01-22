AAR to support RDAF aircraft engines
AAR has been selected to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for F100-220 engine components on Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF) aircraft, the company announced on 17 January.
Under a seven-year contract awarded by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, the company will provide sustainment services for Pratt & Whitney F100-220 engine components on Denmark's F-16 aircraft.
Eric Bron, general manager of AAR's MRO Services Component Repair Amsterdam, said: ‘We are proud to continue our trusted long-term partnership with the RDAF. This contract reflects our strong relationship, continued focus on exceeding customer expectations and shared core values with the RDAF.’
