AAR awarded contract for US Army flat racks

AAR announced today that it is manufacturing flat racks for the US Army as part of a contract valued at $23 million. Flat racks are rigid-flat bed platforms that enable materials and containers to be transported via trucks and other specialized heavy ground equipment.

"We take great pride in providing a wide variety of products and services to meet the need for logistics support across the Army's distribution system," said Timothy J. Romenesko, President and Chief Operating Officer of AAR CORP. "These and other AAR products help to ensure a efficient and uninterrupted flow of supplies and materials in support of Army operations."

The flat racks are being manufactured at AAR's Mobility Systems facility in Cullman, Alabama, which remains fully operational following tornadoes that tore through the region on April 27. Production of the flat racks is expected to be completed by the end of May 2011. To date, AAR has built over 3,000 MK 1077 flat racks for the United States and its allies.

