To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AAD 2016: C-130J offered up

16th September 2016 - 08:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Pretoria

RSS

Lockheed Martin has been touting its latest C-130J Super Hercules model to South Africa are ‘in talks’ with the government.

Speaking at AAD Richard Johnston, VP of business development for air mobility and maritime systems, said that although Pretoria has not committed to any purchase, discussions were taking place with the MoD, Armscorp and the South African Air Force.

The MoD has asked Lockheed Martin for military scenarios that can show the capability of the C-130J.

Johnston said that this is being provided, adding that the SAAF will look at what they have and decide if they need additional

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Military Logistics

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us