AAD 2016: C-130J offered up

Lockheed Martin has been touting its latest C-130J Super Hercules model to South Africa are ‘in talks’ with the government.

Speaking at AAD Richard Johnston, VP of business development for air mobility and maritime systems, said that although Pretoria has not committed to any purchase, discussions were taking place with the MoD, Armscorp and the South African Air Force.

The MoD has asked Lockheed Martin for military scenarios that can show the capability of the C-130J.

Johnston said that this is being provided, adding that the SAAF will look at what they have and decide if they need additional