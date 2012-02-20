250th C-130J Super Hercules delivered

Lockheed Martin has delivered the 250th C-130J Super Hercules to be built at the Lockheed Martin facility to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The company made the announcement in a 16th February 2012 statement.

According to the company, this is the 15th C-130J delivered to the 317th Airlift Group at Dyess since 2010 and the second of 11 aircraft to be delivered to the base in 2012. Dyess will have the distinction of being home to the largest C-130J fleet in the world when it receives its 28th Super Hercules aircraft in 2013.

Last month Lockheed Martin delivered the 2,400th C-130 built to US Air Force Special Operations Command. The C-130 production line in Marietta is the longest continuously operating military aircraft production line in history.