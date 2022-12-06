To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Military Logistics

Read the latest military logistics news: Our team of expert journalists bring you breaking news, features & analysis across the domain.

Naval Warfare

Bangladesh Navy loads up with new landing craft

Bangladeshi shipbuilding is being kept relatively busy with naval projects such as multiple landing craft and patrol boats, plus a new submarine base is under construction.

Air Warfare

Shifting demand for Strategic Airlift Capability drives base expansion

The NATO-supported Strategic Airlift Capability, operating three C-17 transport aircraft out of Pápa, Hungary, will get a new permanent set of facilities to streamline its operations as emphasis shifts towards Africa, Iraq and countries bordering Ukraine.

Land Warfare

Why Russia has lost over three times as many ground vehicles as Ukraine

A total of 7,629 Russian land systems have been destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured by Ukraine, according to open-source figures, representing 78.6% of losses in the conflict.

Uncrewed Vehicles

How cargo containers for UAVs can improve resupply capabilities

Describing its technology as akin to shipping containers for UAVs, TB2 Aerospace believes its cargo system for drones could yield benefits for tactical resupply.

Featured Industry Spotlights

Military Logistics

