Military Logistics

Air Warfare Brunei orders Airbus military transport aircraft Brunei has joined the list of international customers for the C295 tactical transport aircraft.

Uncrewed Vehicles BMT showcases UAV payload delivery device With Sparrow, BMT aims to solve the challenge of getting supplies from UAS to forces on the ground.

Training Industry consortium offers British Army training that meets the demands of the future battlefield The Raytheon UK-led Omnia Training will offer new training technologies for CTTP, with data and digitisation at the core of their bid.

Air Warfare Japan orders additional KC-46A tankers Japan is enlarging its KC-46A Pegasus tanker fleet after signing a fresh contract with Boeing.

Air Warfare Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to receive new electric ground power units New battery-powered ground power units will replace diesel systems at two RAF Typhoon bases, with the aim of reducing emissions and cutting costs.

Air Warfare More E-2D Hawkeye aircraft arrive in Japan The US is continuing deliveries of E-2D Hawkeyes and KC-46A tankers to Japan.

Air Warfare Airbus and Royal Air Force achieve sustainable aviation fuel milestone The Royal Air Force, Airbus and other industry partners have conducted the UK's first ever 100% sustainable aviation fuel flight, replicating an air-to-air refuelling sortie.

Naval Warfare UK MoD issues Serco with new contract for marine services Serco has been awarded a £200 million ($238) million contract by the UK MoD for continued provision of marine services for the Royal Navy.

Land Warfare Sweden contracts BAE to develop new CV90 variants Sweden has contracted BAE Systems to develop Forward Maintenance and Combat Engineer variants of the CV90 armoured vehicle.

Naval Warfare UK selects Harland & Wolff, Navantia and BMT team for support ships New ships will take shape in Belfast once again following a decision by the UK MoD to choose Team Resolute to build the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's (RFA's) Fleet Solid Support ships.

Uncrewed Vehicles Rheinmetall demonstrates art of the possible for autonomous trucks Rheinmetall has successfully carried a two-week demonstration using a joint US-German convoy of autonomous trucks as part of the InterRoc programme.

Land Warfare Philippines inducts first SPYDER air defence systems The Philippine Air Force has suddenly got more capable thanks to the introduction of the SPYDER air defence system, plus another C295W has been added to the transport fleet.

Uncrewed Vehicles DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.

Naval Warfare Indonesian Navy moves forward on multiple ship programmes Indo Defence 2022 saw a raft of MoUs and announcement, as Indonesia seeks to bolster its indigenously built naval fleet.

Land Warfare New Zealand issues RfP for light and medium tactical vehicles New Zealand has is moving ahead as momentum gathers for a replacement of its nearly 20-year-old Pinzgauer tactical vehicle fleet.

Air Warfare Australia double dips on C-130J transport replacement Lockheed Martin's C-130J has been promulgated as the Royal Australian Air Force's preferred choice to replace the current Super Hercules fleet.

Air Warfare India begins work on C295 transport assembly facility It is now full speed ahead for India's C295W transport aircraft programme, as construction of a final assembly line for the twin turboprop begins.