Military Logistics
Exoskeleton technology closer than ever to hitting the market
Sarcos Defence, a subsidiary of Sarcos Robotics, could be ready to deliver the Guardian DX defence robot as early as Q3 next year.
Bangladeshi shipbuilding is being kept relatively busy with naval projects such as multiple landing craft and patrol boats, plus a new submarine base is under construction.
The NATO-supported Strategic Airlift Capability, operating three C-17 transport aircraft out of Pápa, Hungary, will get a new permanent set of facilities to streamline its operations as emphasis shifts towards Africa, Iraq and countries bordering Ukraine.
A total of 7,629 Russian land systems have been destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured by Ukraine, according to open-source figures, representing 78.6% of losses in the conflict.
Describing its technology as akin to shipping containers for UAVs, TB2 Aerospace believes its cargo system for drones could yield benefits for tactical resupply.
Boeing's T-7A Red Hawk simulator and maintenance training system will allow pilots and ground crew to train in novel ways as soon as the platforms are delivered.
Saab has increased training activities across core markets, opened combined training centres and is set to grow its business further.
Aircraft arrives in-country to serve in joint air transport wing with Luxembourg.
6th December 2022
Brunei has joined the list of international customers for the C295 tactical transport aircraft.
5th December 2022
With Sparrow, BMT aims to solve the challenge of getting supplies from UAS to forces on the ground.
5th December 2022
The Raytheon UK-led Omnia Training will offer new training technologies for CTTP, with data and digitisation at the core of their bid.
2nd December 2022
Japan is enlarging its KC-46A Pegasus tanker fleet after signing a fresh contract with Boeing.
28th November 2022
New battery-powered ground power units will replace diesel systems at two RAF Typhoon bases, with the aim of reducing emissions and cutting costs.
23rd November 2022
The US is continuing deliveries of E-2D Hawkeyes and KC-46A tankers to Japan.
22nd November 2022
The Royal Air Force, Airbus and other industry partners have conducted the UK's first ever 100% sustainable aviation fuel flight, replicating an air-to-air refuelling sortie.
18th November 2022
Serco has been awarded a £200 million ($238) million contract by the UK MoD for continued provision of marine services for the Royal Navy.
17th November 2022
Sweden has contracted BAE Systems to develop Forward Maintenance and Combat Engineer variants of the CV90 armoured vehicle.
17th November 2022
India's need for military equipment continues to mount, and it is increasingly looking for indigenous solutions.
16th November 2022
New ships will take shape in Belfast once again following a decision by the UK MoD to choose Team Resolute to build the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's (RFA's) Fleet Solid Support ships.
11th November 2022
Rheinmetall has successfully carried a two-week demonstration using a joint US-German convoy of autonomous trucks as part of the InterRoc programme.
9th November 2022
The Philippine Air Force has suddenly got more capable thanks to the introduction of the SPYDER air defence system, plus another C295W has been added to the transport fleet.
7th November 2022
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
7th November 2022
Indo Defence 2022 saw a raft of MoUs and announcement, as Indonesia seeks to bolster its indigenously built naval fleet.
4th November 2022
New Zealand has is moving ahead as momentum gathers for a replacement of its nearly 20-year-old Pinzgauer tactical vehicle fleet.
1st November 2022
Lockheed Martin's C-130J has been promulgated as the Royal Australian Air Force's preferred choice to replace the current Super Hercules fleet.
1st November 2022
It is now full speed ahead for India's C295W transport aircraft programme, as construction of a final assembly line for the twin turboprop begins.
28th October 2022
Under the contract extension, Serco will continue supporting Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules operations with engine and associated equipment repairs until the fleet retires in 2023.