To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK deals Leonardo another hand of WIST

8th April 2022 - 09:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

AW159 Wildcat helicopters on the ground. (Photo: Leonardo Helicopters)

Leonardo Helicopters is implementing the third phase of the the Wildcat Integrated Support and Training contract for the UK armed forces.

Leonardo Helicopters confirmed on 6 April that it is delivering the third stage of the Wildcat Integrated Support and Training (WIST) contract for the UK armed forces, ‘which confirms the next five-year period of the 34-year contract originally signed in 2012’.

A £360 million contract to deliver support services for the UK fleet of AW159 Wildcat helicopters was awarded in 2021 by MoD Defence Equipment & Support.

The WIST contract includes spares provisioning, a three-year scheduled maintenance service, enhanced technical support and ‘synthetic and ground-based training for both aircrew and maintainers’, Leonardo noted in a statement.

A total of 60 twin-engine Wildcat helicopters are in service with the British Army and RN, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Keith Bethell, DE&S director of helicopters, said: ‘The maiden operational deployment of [the] Carrier Strike Group emphasised once again the important role Wildcat helicopters play, and will continue to play, as the UK faces emerging and evolving threats.’ 

Share to

Linkedin

More from Military Logistics

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us