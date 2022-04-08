UK deals Leonardo another hand of WIST

NATO air force gains Super Hercules cockpit armour upgrade
Lightweight high-tenacity polyethylene cockpit armour from QinetiQ has been installed on a fleet of C-130J-30 Super Hercules airlifters.
Leonardo Helicopters confirmed on 6 April that it is delivering the third stage of the Wildcat Integrated Support and Training (WIST) contract for the UK armed forces, ‘which confirms the next five-year period of the 34-year contract originally signed in 2012’.
A £360 million contract to deliver support services for the UK fleet of AW159 Wildcat helicopters was awarded in 2021 by MoD Defence Equipment & Support.
The WIST contract includes spares provisioning, a three-year scheduled maintenance service, enhanced technical support and ‘synthetic and ground-based training for both aircrew and maintainers’, Leonardo noted in a statement.
A total of 60 twin-engine Wildcat helicopters are in service with the British Army and RN, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Keith Bethell, DE&S director of helicopters, said: ‘The maiden operational deployment of [the] Carrier Strike Group emphasised once again the important role Wildcat helicopters play, and will continue to play, as the UK faces emerging and evolving threats.’
Lightweight high-tenacity polyethylene cockpit armour from QinetiQ has been installed on a fleet of C-130J-30 Super Hercules airlifters.
Serbia makes a much-needed move to bolster its tactical airlift capabilities.
A performance-based logistics approach should ensure operational readiness and reduce operator costs for the South Korean F-15K, CH-47D and B-737 AEW&C fleets, says Boeing.
A different provider than the C-130J OEM would be unable to meet Danish requirements, DALO concludes.
Indra is providing a rapid-deployment air traffic management automation system and 2D primary air surveillance radar for the German Armed Forces.
The KC-46A Pegasus is now capable of supporting almost 70% of USAF aircraft, says Air Mobility Command.