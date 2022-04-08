UK deals Leonardo another hand of WIST

Leonardo Helicopters confirmed on 6 April that it is delivering the third stage of the Wildcat Integrated Support and Training (WIST) contract for the UK armed forces, ‘which confirms the next five-year period of the 34-year contract originally signed in 2012’.

A £360 million contract to deliver support services for the UK fleet of AW159 Wildcat helicopters was awarded in 2021 by MoD Defence Equipment & Support.

The WIST contract includes spares provisioning, a three-year scheduled maintenance service, enhanced technical support and ‘synthetic and ground-based training for both aircrew and maintainers’, Leonardo noted in a statement.

A total of 60 twin-engine Wildcat helicopters are in service with the British Army and RN, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Keith Bethell, DE&S director of helicopters, said: ‘The maiden operational deployment of [the] Carrier Strike Group emphasised once again the important role Wildcat helicopters play, and will continue to play, as the UK faces emerging and evolving threats.’