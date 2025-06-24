Indonesia’s PT PAL reveals details about Red White Frigates
Indonesia’s largest shipbuilder, PT PAL, exhibited a scale model and released specifications about its Red White Frigate (known locally as the Fregat Merah Putih) at Indo Defence 2025, held in Jakarta earlier this month.
This was the first time PT PAL had shown a model of the two frigates it is currently building, for which it was awarded a contract in April 2020.
PT PAL paid for a licence for Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design, which also forms the basis of the UK Royal Navy’s under-construction Type 31 frigate. However, PT PAL noted that it changed approximately 60% of that reference
