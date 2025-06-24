To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia’s PT PAL reveals details about Red White Frigates

24th June 2025 - 14:05 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Jakarta, Indonesia

A scale model of the Red White Frigate (Fregat Merah Putih) at Indo Defence 2025. PT PAL is constructing two vessels at the moment. (Photo: author)

The frigates are based on Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design but are substantially changed and include a range of Turkish weapons such as radars, sonar, guns and electronic warfare systems.

Indonesia’s largest shipbuilder, PT PAL, exhibited a scale model and released specifications about its Red White Frigate (known locally as the Fregat Merah Putih) at Indo Defence 2025, held in Jakarta earlier this month.

This was the first time PT PAL had shown a model of the two frigates it is currently building, for which it was awarded a contract in April 2020.

PT PAL paid for a licence for Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 design, which also forms the basis of the UK Royal Navy’s under-construction Type 31 frigate. However, PT PAL noted that it changed approximately 60% of that reference

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur

