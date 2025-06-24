Japan to nationally assemble ESSM Block 2 missiles

RTX Raytheon has today (24 June) announced the award of a US$250 million contract from Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) for the licensed production of the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2.

The Direct Commercial Sale agreement covered the supply of missile kits, parts and components and technical support for assembling the rounds in Japan.

ESSM Block 2 is a short to medium-range, ship-launched, dual-mode, guided missile designed to reduce dependence on shipboard illumination.

According to Raytheon, it delivers “improved performance in stressing marine environments and has significant digital processing margin to keep pace with evolving threats through software improvements”.