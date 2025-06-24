To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan to nationally assemble ESSM Block 2 missiles

24th June 2025 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile Block 2. (Photo: US Navy)

RTX Raytheon will supply missile kits, parts and components to Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for the production of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles Block 2.

RTX Raytheon has today (24 June) announced the award of a US$250 million contract from Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) for the licensed production of the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2.

The Direct Commercial Sale agreement covered the supply of missile kits, parts and components and technical support for assembling the rounds in Japan.

ESSM Block 2 is a short to medium-range, ship-launched, dual-mode, guided missile designed to reduce dependence on shipboard illumination.

According to Raytheon, it delivers “improved performance in stressing marine environments and has significant digital processing margin to keep pace with evolving threats through software improvements”.

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

