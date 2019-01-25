Rubb’s equipment for UK armed forces

Rubb Building Systems has received a new two-year contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to provide equipment for the UK armed forces, the company announced on 21 January.

The contract is potentially worth £9.5 million and could be extended for an additional year.

Rubb will continue to provide military shelters, repairs, refurbishments, spare parts, training, post design services and support for infrastructure that can be deployed in the field.

Ian Hindmoor, managing director at Rubb Buildings, said: 'We are very proud to be part of an industry that helps provide equipment to support our troops at home and in the field. Working with the MoD is a long-standing relationship that we have built up over many years. Winning this new contract is a testament to all the staff here, who are dedicated to helping meet the needs of the defence sector and deliver Urgent Operational Requirements.'