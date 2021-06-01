To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

RUAG receives US approval for J85-GE21 engine repair and maintenance

1st June 2021 - 18:14 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RUAG has received SAR approval for J85-GE21 engines. (Photo: RUAG)

Source Approval Request means that RUAG can conduct MRO work on engines powering the F-5 fighter.

RUAG announced on 1 June that it has received Source Approval Request (SAR) permission from the US DoD to maintain and repair J85-GE21 turboshaft engines made by General Electric.

SAR approval for MRO work on J85-G21 engines is valid ‘for several years’, RUAG added. Only suppliers that have SAR approval are taken into consideration for DoD and FMS tenders or contracts.

The J85-GE21 variant, which is used in Northrop Grumman F-5E/F Tiger II aircraft, added an extra stage to the baseline eight-stage compressor, thereby improving thrust. The USAF plans to continue using the J85 in aircraft until 2040, Shephard Defence Insight notes.

 

