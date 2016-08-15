Engineering support contract for MTSI

Modern Technology Solutions (MTSI) has been awarded a $28 million modernisation and engineering support contract by the US National Guard Bureau (NGB) for the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC), it announced on 11 August.

The award follows a five-year task order performed by MTSI for the NGB. The contract has a one-year base period and four option years.

Under the contract, MTSI will provide test execution, test planning, test logistics and test reporting, as well as data analytics and studies/analysis for modernisation installations and integration on Air Reserve Component (ARC) platforms. The ARC platforms include Air Force Reserve Command and Air National Guard weapons systems.

The contracted services also include additional programme management, technical engineering and acquisition services, with work to be carried out at Jacksonville (Florida), Phoenix (Arizona) and Tucson (Arizona), and other test sites when required.

Kevin Robinson, MTSI president and CEO, said: 'MTSI is looking forward to continue serving the Air National Guard on this project and strategically growing our role in the integration, testing and delivery of critical capabilities. We provide AATC with rapid integration and full spectrum testing of complex capabilities on test ranges all across the country.'