Engineering support contract for MTSI
Modern Technology Solutions (MTSI) has been awarded a $28 million modernisation and engineering support contract by the US National Guard Bureau (NGB) for the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC), it announced on 11 August.
The award follows a five-year task order performed by MTSI for the NGB. The contract has a one-year base period and four option years.
Under the contract, MTSI will provide test execution, test planning, test logistics and test reporting, as well as data analytics and studies/analysis for modernisation installations and integration on Air Reserve Component (ARC) platforms. The ARC platforms include Air Force Reserve Command and Air National Guard weapons systems.
The contracted services also include additional programme management, technical engineering and acquisition services, with work to be carried out at Jacksonville (Florida), Phoenix (Arizona) and Tucson (Arizona), and other test sites when required.
Kevin Robinson, MTSI president and CEO, said: 'MTSI is looking forward to continue serving the Air National Guard on this project and strategically growing our role in the integration, testing and delivery of critical capabilities. We provide AATC with rapid integration and full spectrum testing of complex capabilities on test ranges all across the country.'
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …