More Brazilian companies sought for KC-390 programme

Around 80 Brazilian companies from the Brazilian aerospace cluster participated in the KC-390 Workshop, held yesterday by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). Embraer Defense and Security presented short and medium-range opportunities to potential suppliers of the military transport and refueling jet being developed for the Brazilian Air Force.

The workshop's main objective was to stimulate more Brazilian companies to participate in the bidding process as suppliers of parts, components, systems and services for the KC-390. The Nationalization Index of the aircraft, as calculated according to the criteria of the Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES), is estimated to be 60%, or as much as 80%, if the engines, which represent about one-third of the total cost of the aircraft and for which there is no Brazilian manufacturer, are not taken into consideration.

"The mobilization and strengthening of the entire national production chain, aligned with the government's priorities reflected in the National Defense Strategy and in the new Bigger Brazil Plan (Plano Brasil Maior), have been the focus of the Brazilian Air Force and Embraer since the beginning of this programmememe," said Luiz Carlos Aguiar, President of Embraer Defense and Security. "With the support of a number of public and private agencies, there are several joint efforts to stimulate and facilitate the participation of Brazilian companies as suppliers of the KC-390."

The event was held in the Technological Center of São José dos Campos, and was attended by the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency (ABDI), BNDES, the Brazilian Innovation Agency FINEP, the Industrial Foment and Coordination Institute (IFI). The Association of Aerospace Industries of Brazil (AIAB) and the Center for Competitiveness and Innovation of Eastern São Paulo (CECOMPI) also participated. The meeting also sought to urge companies to pursue partnerships with suppliers from other countries that have already begun working with Embraer Defense and Security in the programmememe.

The KC-390 is the largest airplane ever built by the Brazilian aeronautics industry, and it will set a new standard for medium-sized military transport aircraft, in terms of performance, payload, and advanced mission and flight systems, such as fly-by-wire. The development programmememe is an important opportunity for improving the technological readiness level of the Nation's companies that plan to become Embraer suppliers, or subcontractors of foreign suppliers that have already been selected.

Source: Embraer