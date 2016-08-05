LM2500 turbine MMP begins

GE's Marine Solutions has begun the LM2500 gas turbine Module Modernization Program (MMP) with the US Navy and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, it announced on 3 August.

The MMP will see the LM2500 gas turbine module system updated with new technology and an approximately 50% reduction in its enclosure weight, excluding the base structure.

The US Navy has over 350 LM2500 marine gas turbines in operation across various platforms, including the LHA-6 America-class amphibious assault ships and LCS-2 Independence-class littoral combat ships. The products developed in the MMP will be introduced in the US Navy's DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer programme.

The MMP is targeting composite initiatives for the inlet screen and barrier wall, and the enclosure. It is also targeting gas turbine and package sensors for improvements in condition monitoring and manufacturability. For instance, the bolted joints between walls and roof panels will be completely eliminated with the composite enclosure, improving assembly and noise attenuation.

The composite enclosure will have an added access panel to the inlet plenum, an improved top access hatch design and enlarged rear access panels. These enhancements aim to lower the weight of the hatch and door and improve ingress/egress, particularly in a nose-down orientation.

The MMP products are currently undergoing detailed design. The subcomponents are expected to undergo extensive fire testing in 2016. The prototype enclosure is scheduled to complete in April 2017, and full-scale shock, fire, noise and vibration testing will complete by mid-2018. The new composite enclosure will be ready by the final quarter of 2018.