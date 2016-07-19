To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

KC-46A boom fix shows good results

19th July 2016 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The US Air Force’s (USAF) KC-46 Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft has connected in flight with an F-16 Fighting Falcon and a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during testing, it was announced on 13 July.

These tests were in support of the Milestone C requirement to transfer fuel to several receiver aircraft types. 

The KC-46A conducted an F-16 refuel earlier this year and while the attempt was successfull, higher-than-expected axial loads were detected on the boom during the refuelling. These loads were also present during the initial attempt with the C-17 and resulted in the installation of Boeing-designed hydraulic pressure relief valves in the boom. The recent successful tests demonstrated the relief valves have been successful in alleviating the boom axial loads.

The final Milestone C flight test to transfer fuel through the fixed boom to an A-10 Thunderbolt II is scheduled for July.

The KC-46A Pegasus is a wide-body, multirole tanker designed to refuel all US, coalition and allied military aircraft compatible with international aerial refuelling procedures.

