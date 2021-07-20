JASDF takes small digitisation step with smart base experiment

US paves the way for $445 million sale of trucks to Kuwait
Kuwait will use the Oshkosh Defense heavy vehicles to transport heavy equipment, including legacy and new main battle tanks.
The Japanese MoD has started a practical experiment of a smart base, using the 5G network system in Chitose Air Base of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.
UAVs and UGVs will guard the smart base, while security guards will have wearable cameras. Image data caught by the UAVs will be transmitted by 5G and analysed by AI. Information about fuel supply and spare parts requirements will also be transmitted through 5G and be analysed by AI for optimisation.
The MoD adopted a local 5G network that covers just the smart base. The network provides high speed and high capacity, as ...
The new bridging systems will provide new, lightweight, medium gap-crossing capability to very high readiness forces.
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.
New facility will support the global fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters.
Despite plans to retire the P-3C Orion from German Navy service, the MoD is procuring MRO equipment to support the aircraft.
C4ISR and audio, video, voice and data systems will receive engineering and technical support services for the next five years.