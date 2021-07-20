To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Military Logistics

JASDF takes small digitisation step with smart base experiment

20th July 2021 - 22:55 GMT | by Koji Miyake

Chitose Air Base will integrate digital surveillance and logistics data as part of a 5G network trial. (Gordon Arthur)

Japan's military is lagging in terms of its digitisation, but a smart base experiment could begin to turn the tide.

The Japanese MoD has started a practical experiment of a smart base, using the 5G network system in Chitose Air Base of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

UAVs and UGVs will guard the smart base, while security guards will have wearable cameras. Image data caught by the UAVs will be transmitted by 5G and analysed by AI. Information about fuel supply and spare parts requirements will also be transmitted through 5G and be analysed by AI for optimisation.

The MoD adopted a local 5G network that covers just the smart base. The network provides high speed and high capacity, as ...

