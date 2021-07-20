JASDF takes small digitisation step with smart base experiment

The Japanese MoD has started a practical experiment of a smart base, using the 5G network system in Chitose Air Base of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

UAVs and UGVs will guard the smart base, while security guards will have wearable cameras. Image data caught by the UAVs will be transmitted by 5G and analysed by AI. Information about fuel supply and spare parts requirements will also be transmitted through 5G and be analysed by AI for optimisation.

The MoD adopted a local 5G network that covers just the smart base. The network provides high speed and high capacity, as ...