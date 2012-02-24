Japan requests KC-130R support

The Japanese government has made a request for the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of $170 million worth of support for its KC-130R aircraft. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified US Congress of the request on 16 February 2012.

The request includes regeneration, overhaul, modifications and support for 6 KC-130R aircraft and associated engines. In detail, the Government of Japan has requested a possible sale to provide 6 KC-130R and 30 T-56-A-16 engines being provided as Excess Defense Articles (EDA), along with the regeneration, overhaul, modifications, and logistics support for those engines. Also included are 6 non-EDA spare T-56-A-16 engines, 6 AN/APS-133 Radars, 9 AN/APX-119 Transponder Systems (6 installed and 3 spares), transportation, aircraft ferry support, repair and return, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support.



According to the DSCA the proposed sale of aircraft and support will help to modernise the Japanese Defence Force’s aging cargo aircraft fleet. The KC-130 will provide Japan with an improved capability for the movement of cargo and personnel in humanitarian missions.



If it goes ahead, the prime contractor for training will be CAE, Inc in Tampa, Florida. The regeneration, overhaul, and modifications will be accomplished by US Government personnel.