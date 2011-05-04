Honeywell wins $38m FAA contract

Honeywell has won a 5-year, $38 million contract with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to maintain security systems at more than 1,000 locations in the agency's Air Traffic Organization (ATO) Air Traffic Systems Branch.

"Maintaining critical security systems is a key component to protecting the safety of the national airspace system," said Vince Trim, president, Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc. (HTSI), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Honeywell which will execute the contract with the FAA. "This is our first logistics contract with the FAA, and we plan to leverage our rapid response, customer service approach and proven logistics processes to ensure system security at FAA staffed facilities."

With more than 7,000 takeoffs and landings per hour, the FAA ATO safely guides approximately 50,000 aircraft through the national airspace system every day. The national airspace system is operated and maintained by 35,000 controllers, technicians, engineers and support personnel. Honeywell was awarded a base contract with 4 one-year options.

HTSI will provide corrective maintenance for security systems at essential FAA locations across the country, including air traffic control facilities and national airspace navigation, surveillance and communication sites. The Corrective Maintenance contract includes security equipment such as video surveillance, physical access control equipment, intrusion detection and barrier arms. In addition, the HTSI team will operate a logistics facility using the HEARTS (Honeywell Enterprise Asset Resource Tracking System) solution to optimize functionality and leverage the Honeywell Global Service Response Center (GSRC) to provide service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

HTSI provides a range of services for government customers in management, space systems and services, networks and field engineering, Department of Defense logistics, maintenance, sustainment, calibration, information technology and cyber security.

Source: Honeywell

