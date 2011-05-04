Honeywell wins $38m FAA contract
Honeywell has won a 5-year, $38 million contract with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to maintain security systems at more than 1,000 locations in the agency's Air Traffic Organization (ATO) Air Traffic Systems Branch.
"Maintaining critical security systems is a key component to protecting the safety of the national airspace system," said Vince Trim, president, Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc. (HTSI), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Honeywell which will execute the contract with the FAA. "This is our first logistics contract with the FAA, and we plan to leverage our rapid response, customer service approach and proven logistics processes to ensure system security at FAA staffed facilities."
With more than 7,000 takeoffs and landings per hour, the FAA ATO safely guides approximately 50,000 aircraft through the national airspace system every day. The national airspace system is operated and maintained by 35,000 controllers, technicians, engineers and support personnel. Honeywell was awarded a base contract with 4 one-year options.
HTSI will provide corrective maintenance for security systems at essential FAA locations across the country, including air traffic control facilities and national airspace navigation, surveillance and communication sites. The Corrective Maintenance contract includes security equipment such as video surveillance, physical access control equipment, intrusion detection and barrier arms. In addition, the HTSI team will operate a logistics facility using the HEARTS (Honeywell Enterprise Asset Resource Tracking System) solution to optimize functionality and leverage the Honeywell Global Service Response Center (GSRC) to provide service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
HTSI provides a range of services for government customers in management, space systems and services, networks and field engineering, Department of Defense logistics, maintenance, sustainment, calibration, information technology and cyber security.
Source: Honeywell
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …