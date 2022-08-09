General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
General Dynamics NASSCO has received $1.4 billion in USN contract modifications to build a sixth Lewis B Puller-class Expeditionary Sea Base ship (ESB 8) and two additional John Lewis-class fleet oilers (T-AO 211 and 212).
‘This award comes in addition to $600 million already received to procure long-lead time materials for the same ships,’ the shipbuilder noted in a 5 August announcement.
The contract modification also provides an option for the USN to procure an additional oiler (T-AO 213), bringing to $2.7 billion the total potential contract value of the four ships.
Construction of the four ships is scheduled to begin in Q3 2023 and continue into 2027.
