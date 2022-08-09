To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels

9th August 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

General Dynamics NASSCO has received $1.4 billion in USN contract modifications to build three new vessels for the USN. (Photo: General Dynamics NASSCO)

The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.

General Dynamics NASSCO has received $1.4 billion in USN contract modifications to build a sixth Lewis B Puller-class Expeditionary Sea Base ship (ESB 8) and two additional John Lewis-class fleet oilers (T-AO 211 and 212).

‘This award comes in addition to $600 million already received to procure long-lead time materials for the same ships,’ the shipbuilder noted in a 5 August announcement.

The contract modification also provides an option for the USN to procure an additional oiler (T-AO 213), bringing to $2.7 billion the total potential contract value of the four ships.

Construction of the four ships is scheduled to begin in Q3 2023 and continue into 2027.

