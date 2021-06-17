Finnish Defence Forces choose Bittium for system support

Bittium TAC WIN fulfils as both network node and router functionalities are integrated into a single product. (Image: Bittium)

Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.

Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF) for system support.

The support is directed towards the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) and Bittium Tough VoIP systems, which are meant for tactical communications.

The purchase order applies to the year 2021 and includes technical support for the systems and related equipment, software support, maintaining readiness for system support and system support management.

The TAC WIN system is used to form a wideband backbone network on the battlefield, while the Tough VoIP system enables tactical IP calls and data transfer.

Both systems support the combat doctrine of the FDF where mobility, leading troops on the move and effective communications are a high priority.

The resilient and modular systems are used by all three service branches of the FDF.

The order is valued at €1.44 million (around $1.71 million).

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the TAC WIN is a high-data-rate system designed to create battlegroup IP networks as a backbone to support data and voice transmissions during operations.

The Tough VoIP Service software product allows for fixed data and wireless tactical data network users to be connected to the same voice service network.