DynCorp receives rotary wing services contract

DynCorp International has received a contract to provide rotary wing aircraft maintenance services at the US Air Force’s Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the company announced on 17 January.

The contract has one base year plus four option years and is valued at $75 million if all options are exercised.

DynCorp will provide services to support all management, personnel, equipment and services necessary to perform 811th Operations Group rotary wing flight line maintenance.

Jeff Dickman, senior director, Capture Management, DynCorp, said: ‘We are extremely pleased to be able to continue our over 18 years of support on this very important mission. We look forward to meeting our customer’s requirements each day on this no fail mission.’

The period of performance is from 1 May 2019 through 30 June 2024.