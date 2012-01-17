DRS Technologies wins US Navy E-6B contractor award
DRS Technologies has announced that its C3 & Aviation Group has been awarded an additional option on their current contract for logistics support to the US Navy’s E-6B Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) and Airborne Command Post (ABNCP) aircraft fleet. The company made the announcement in a 16 January 2012 statement.
The IDIQ contract option was awarded by Naval Air Systems Command, and will see DRS manage government-owned inventory and provide additional material support for E-6B aircraft.DRS will also provide residual spares for other Boeing 707 derivative programs, such as the US Air Force’s VC-137 and C-18.
The previously awarded CLS contract includes procurement, storage, warehouse management, and issuing/receiving of all CLS managed inventory.
The contract has a potential value of $48.4 million.
