DCS awarded KC-46A mission planning order
DCS will carry out mission planning software development and integration for the US Air Force’s KC-46A programme, the company announced on 8 August.
The work will be performed under an Engineering Change Proposal for KC-46A mission planning under the Mobility Air Forces delivery order on the air force's Mission Planning Enterprise Contract (MPEC) II. MPEC II provides aircraft mission planning systems for the US Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
Work will take place over a twenty six-month period and is valued at approximately $7.9 million.
The contract will see DCS provide mission planning software development and integration to create a Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) mission planning environment for the KC-46A aircraft.
The effort will build on previous DCS-developed mission planning environments for various C-5, KC-135, KC-10, C-130J, C-17, and C-130 platforms in use with the air force; as well as the Global Flight Planning tool for user access to the Advanced Computer Flight Plan system.
